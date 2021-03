Etihad Airways reported (12-Mar-2021) a 50% increase in pharma cargo shipments in 2020, along with operating 183 aid charters carrying over 2500 tonnes on behalf of the UAE government. Etihad Cargo also surpassed 85% on time performance targets for the year. As previously reported by CAPA, Etihad handled 575,700 tonnes of cargo in 2020, down 9.3% year-on-year. [more - original PR]