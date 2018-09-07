Etihad Airways partners with Farelogix for customised products, planning full NDC platform

Etihad Airways partnered (06-Sep-2018) with Farelogix to enhance its merchandising and distribution capabilities and provide customised offers to customers. The carrier will implement Farelogix's 'FLX Merchandise' cloud based solution to create personalised products and services, including preferred seats and priority boarding. The airline will focus on broadening ancillary offerings to allow more personalised travel options across all distribution channels. Etihad plans to launch a full New Distribution Capability (NDC) enabled platform "in the near future". [more - original PR]