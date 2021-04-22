22-Apr-2021 10:15 AM
Etihad Airways operates Abu Dhabi-Rome ecoFlight with Greenliner 787
Etihad Airways operated (21-Apr-2021) its first ecoFlight of 2021, from Abu Dhabi to Rome on 17-Apr-2021. Under the strategic Etihad Greenliner partnership with Boeing and GE, the flight was operated with Boeing 787 aircraft which is fully carbon neutral for the entirety of 2021 through the first carbon offset programme in the region. Etihad Aviation Group CEO Tony Douglas commented: "In 2021 eco testing won't be confined to quarterly dedicated ecoFlights, but instead an always on, ever present part of operations… This kind of incremental real world testing [will] allow us to continue R&D efforts into decarbonisation opportunities". [more - original PR - Etihad - 1] [more - original PR - Etihad - 2]