6-May-2024 3:31 PM
Etihad Airways launches reciprocal interline partnerships with five airlines
Etihad Airways launched (03-May-2024) reciprocal interline partnerships with JEJU air, Kam Air, Myanmar Airways International, Rex Airlines and SKY express. The interline agreements support connectivity to destinations across the carriers' networks, enabling passengers to book their entire journey on a single ticket and check through baggage to the end destination. Etihad now has 123 interline, codeshare and strategic partnerships with other airlines. [more - original PR]