Etihad Airways launches economy class transformation programme

Etihad Airways announced (28-Apr-2019) plans for a major economy class transformation programme. Under the refurbishment programme, 23 A320 and A321 aircraft will be upgraded to include:

Refreshed modern cabins featuring seats with more space for passengers;

Smart device powered high speed wireless streaming inflight entertainment via new E-BOX STREAM app or browser;

Enhanced complimentary dining concept and new 'Sweet or Salty' food and beverage retail menu.

The carrier has also launched a new advertising campaign, 'Go Your Own Way', which enables passengers to customise their economy class experience. Etihad Aviation Group CEO Tony Douglas said the new campaign will empower passengers with "more control of their travel experiences, through onboard digital transformation, improved choice and redesigned cabins and products". The retrofit programme is scheduled for completion in Aug-2019. [more - original PR]