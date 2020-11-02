Become a CAPA Member
2-Nov-2020 10:56 AM

Etihad Airways issues USD600m in sustainability linked sukuk

Etihad Airways announced (29-Oct-2020) the issue of USD600 million in transition sukuk, making it the world's first to issue transition sukuk and sustainability linked financing in global aviation under a transition finance framework. Etihad Aviation Group CFO Adam Boukadida explained: "By issuing a Sustainability-Linked Sukuk, Etihad is voluntarily adding to its existing commitments under CORSIA, and also committing to reduce carbon emissions intensity by over 20% from the 2017 baseline". Various banks were involved in the transaction, including HSBC as joint global coordinator, joint sustainability structuring agent and joint lead manager and bookrunner. [more - original PR]

