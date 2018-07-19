19-Jul-2018 11:27 AM
Etihad Airways introduces live auction function for bid to upgrade system
Etihad Airways updated (18-Jul-2018) its cabin upgrade product to offer a live auction function. Customers will now receive real time notifications in the bidding system, which will allow two or more simultaneous bids. The new system also features a "gamification layer" to promote competition between passengers. The airline plans to enable Etihad Guest members to use miles to bid for upgrades. [more - original PR]