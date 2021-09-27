Become a CAPA Member
27-Sep-2021 9:21 AM

Etihad Airways increases Seychelles frequency in Oct-2021

Etihad Airways announced (26-Sep-2021) plans to increase Abu Dhabi-Seychelles frequency from four to five times weekly effective 07-Sep-2021. The carrier will also operate seven additional frequencies between 15-Oct-2021 and 24-Oct-2021 to support increased demand over the school holiday period. The operational expansion follows the establishment of a quarantine free travel corridor between Abu Dhabi and the Seychelles as previously reported by CAPA, as well as the expansion of Etihad's codeshare with El Al to include the destination. [more - original PR

