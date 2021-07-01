Etihad Airways expands Verified to Fly service globally

Etihad Airways extended (30-Jun-2021) its Verified to Fly initiative across its global network, allowing passengers to remotely validate coronavirus health records ahead of departure. As previously reported by CAPA, the service was initially launched in May-2021 for travel from Abu Dhabi, before the carrier expanded the offering through Jun-2021. Verified to Fly will now be available for "the vast majority" of Etihad's flights. [more - original PR]