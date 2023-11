Etihad Airways Group CEO Antonoaldo Neves, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (28-Nov-2023) "We wanted to bring the A380s back, but we also had to bring them back". Mr Neves said the A380 is "performing very well", noting Etihad will "see how the network is going to evolve" and will monitor demand before deploying the aircraft in more markets.