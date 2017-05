Etihad Airways received (25-May-2017) its 10th and final A380. The aircraft is configured with 'The Residence', nine first class 'Apartments', 70 business class 'Studios', a 'Lobby Lounge' and 415 economy class 'Smart Seats'. The airline operates A380s on London, New York and Sydney services and will add Paris from 01-Jul-2017. [more - original PR]