Etihad Airways awarded Environmental Sustainability Innovation of the Year

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (04-Nov-2022) Etihad Airways was awarded 'Environmental Sustainability Innovation of the Year' at the annual CAPA Aviation Sustainability Awards for Excellence for the development of its net zero targets and sustainable development goals. The airline is engaged in a range of initiatives to achieve a 20% reduction in emissions intensity in its passenger fleet by 2025, cut 2019 net emissions by 50% by 2035 and reach net zero emissions by 2050. In concert with this, Etihad has committed to the purchase of high quality carbon offsets in the UAE and globally. This is part of the carrier's voluntary commitment to the pilot phase of ICAO's Carbon Offset and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation. [more - original PR]