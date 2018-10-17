Become a CAPA Member
17-Oct-2018 4:13 PM

Etihad Airways and Tadweer to collaborate on converting waste to jet fuel

Tadweer Waste Treatments, via its official Twitter account, announced (16-Oct-2018) it signed a MoU with Etihad Airways to collaborate on a research project to explore how municipal solid waste can be converted into jet fuel. The parties will undertake an initial feasibility study on developing a waste to fuel facility in Abu Dhabi (WAM, 16-Oct-2018). Etihad Aviation Group COO Mohammad Al Bulooki said: "The adoption and upscaling of sustainable energy supplies is a crucial step towards reducing Etihad Airways' dependency on fossil fuels, allowing the airline to grow sustainably and offset carbon emissions".

