Become a CAPA Member
Loading
11-Jun-2020 2:46 PM

Etihad Airways and Etihad Engineering to complete full cabin refresh for entire fleet in Jun-2020

Etihad Airways and Etihad Engineering announced (10-Jun-2020) a project to conduct a full cabin refresh on all the airline's 96 passenger aircraft is due to be complete by the end of Jun-2020. The project includes cabin renovations, interior detailing, seat repairs and work on the inflight entertainment system. Etihad Engineering VP technical sales and customer service Frederic Dupont said the project is "our most extensive collaboration with Etihad Airways to date". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More