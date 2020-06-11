Etihad Airways and Etihad Engineering to complete full cabin refresh for entire fleet in Jun-2020

Etihad Airways and Etihad Engineering announced (10-Jun-2020) a project to conduct a full cabin refresh on all the airline's 96 passenger aircraft is due to be complete by the end of Jun-2020. The project includes cabin renovations, interior detailing, seat repairs and work on the inflight entertainment system. Etihad Engineering VP technical sales and customer service Frederic Dupont said the project is "our most extensive collaboration with Etihad Airways to date". [more - original PR]