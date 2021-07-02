Etihad Airways and El Al launch codeshare & reciprocal loyalty agreements
Etihad Airways and El Al launched (01-Jul-2021) a strategic cooperation agreement including a new codeshare network extending beyond their respective hubs. Under the agreement El Al's LY code will be added to Etihad's Abu Dhabi-Tel Aviv service from 18-Jul-2021, extending to destinations in Australia, Bahrain, India, Korea, Philippines and Seychelles effective 01-Aug-2021. The next phase will see Etihad's EY code added to 14 additional destinations across El Al's global network, subject to regulatory approvals. The parties will also establish a reciprocal loyalty agreement allowing Etihad Guest and Matmid members to earn and redeem miles flying on both carriers' networks. Etihad and El Al also confirmed plans are "progressing" for cooperation across MRO, training and cargo initiatives, as outlined in a Nov-2020 MoU. [more - original PR]