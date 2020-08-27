Etihad Airways and Boeing commence test flights for sustainable air travel on 787-10

Etihad Airways announced (26-Aug-2020) the commencement of flight testing for sustainable air travel with Boeing on a 787-10, as part of Boeing's ecoDemonstrator programme. A series of test flights will be operated with the 787-10 to gather data on information such as aircraft acoustics, and in turn improve aircraft noise prediction capabilities, advance measures for pilots to reduce noise and inform future quiet aircraft designs. NASA and Safran are also collaborating on this project. A handheld ultraviolet light wand will also be tested to determine its effectiveness on disinfecting aircraft interiors, as part of Boeing's initiative to address COVID-19. [more - original PR]