3-Nov-2021 4:01 PM

Etihad Airways and Aeroflot plan codeshare & reciprocal loyalty partnerships

Etihad Airways and Aeroflot announced (02-Nov-2021) plans to expand their interline agreement with codeshares across both networks, in addition to possible cooperation on passenger reward schemes. The carriers will explore initiatives such as reciprocal loyalty arrangements and premium passenger handling services, along with further "opportunities to cooperate in operational areas". [more - original PR]

