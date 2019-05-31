Etihad Airways acquires control of Armaguard Valuables Management from Linfox Group

Etihad Airways acquired (30-May-2019) Linfox Group's shares in Armaguard Valuables Management. With this, Etihad Airways has become become the sole shareholder of the company and renamed it Etihad Secure Logistics Services. Linfox Group CEO Gary Allen stated it is "concentrating on continuing to strengthen the existing businesses in Australia and New Zealand while enhancing our services across South East Asia, and as such will withdraw from the UAE". [more - original PR]