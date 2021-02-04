Etihad Airways & GE Aviation partner on engine wash solution to cut CO2 emissions

GE Aviation and Etihad Airways launched (04-Feb-2021) GE's 360 Foam Wash jet engine cleaning system for use on GE90 and GEnx-1B engines of Etihad's Boeing 777 and 787 fleets. Following collaboration in the research and development stage, Etihad was the first airline to trial the system with a GE90 engine and receive licences for multiple GE engine programmes. The solution improved engine performance by reducing build up deposits, lowering exhaust temperatures and improving compressor efficiency, resulting in reduced fuel consumption and increased engine time on wing. The airline expects to reduce over 7000 tonnes of CO2 emissions using the system in 2021, as part of its 2050 net zero emission target. The 360 Foam Wash solution is the first joint initiative of GE and Etihad delivered under the Etihad Greenliner programme. [more - original PR]