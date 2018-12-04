Ethiopian Mozambique Airlines commences operations

Ethiopian Mozambique Airlines commenced (03-Dec-2018) operations on 01-Dec-2018, in partnership with Ethiopian Airlines. The airline plans to serve Beira, Chimoio, Maputo, Nacala, Nampula, Pemba, Quelimane and Tete. Ethiopian Mozambique Airlines CEO Redi Yesuf said the airline will improve air connectivity "to more than a dozen cities in Mozambique" and will gradually add hubs in the country's north, south and central regions. Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam stated: "Ethiopian is making huge investments in launching this start up African airline but is confident that with a market driven and customer focused approach Ethiopian Mozambique will succeed in its objectives". He said Ethiopian Mozambique aims to "support economic development and enable the continent to gain better market share of travel to, from and within Africa that is currently heavily dominated by non-African carriers". [more - original PR]