Ethiopian Airlines confirms partnership with Guinea Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines confirmed (02-Feb-2018) it signed a strategic partnership agreement with Guinea Airlines on 30-Jan-2018 covering management, maintenance and training. The partnership also includes ASKY Airlines and the parties aim "to fill the air connectivity vacuum in domestic Guinea market and between the Mano River countries". Guinea Airlines hopes to commence regional operations by the end of Jun-2018. Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam said: "As part of our Vision 2025 and with a view to enable African airlines to regain market share for travel, to from and within the continent, we are establishing strategic partnerships with many African countries. This partnership is in line with the recently launched African Single Air Transport Market". [more - original PR]