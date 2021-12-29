Ethiopian Airlines to return 737 MAX to service in Feb-2022

Ethiopian Airlines, via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (27-Dec-2021) it is in the final stage of returning its Boeing 737 MAX fleet to service, with the first flight expected on 01-Feb-2022. Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam stated: "In line with our initially stated commitment to become among the last airlines to return the 737 MAX, we have taken enough time to monitor the design modification work and the more than 20 months of rigorous recertification process and we have ensured that our pilots, engineers, aircraft technicians, cabin crew are confident on the safety of the fleet".