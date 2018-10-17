Become a CAPA Member
17-Oct-2018 10:11 AM

Ethiopian Airlines to resume Mogadishu service in Nov-2018, returning after 41 years

Ethiopian Airlines announced (15-Oct-2018) plans to commence three times weekly Addis Ababa-Mogadishu service with Bombardier Dash 8 equipment on 02-Nov-2018. Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam said: "Our flights will quickly grow to multiple daily flights given the huge volume of traffic between the two sisterly countries and the significant traffic between Somalia and the rest of the world". He noted the service will enable the Somali diaspora in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Europe and Africa to travel to Somalia via Addis Ababa. The airline suspended Mogadishu service 41 years ago. [more - original PR]

