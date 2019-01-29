Ethiopian Airlines to restructure US network in summer 2019

Ethiopian Airlines announced (28-Jan-2019) plans to restructure its US network, effective from summer 2019. The revised network is designed to provide passengers "the best possible connectivity and shortest routes" between Africa and the US. Details include:

Washington: Commence three times weekly Addis Ababa-Abidjan-Washington Dulles service, increasing overall Washington frequency from seven to 10 times weekly;

Chicago: Increase frequency from three to five times weekly;

New York: Operate four times weekly Addis Ababa-Lomé-New York Newark and three times weekly Addis Ababa-Abidjan-New York JFK services;

Houston: Commence three times weekly service between Addis Ababa and Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport , via West Africa, replacing Los Angeles service. The service will be the only connection between Africa and Houston and will operate with Boeing 787 equipment;

Los Angeles: The carrier will suspend three times weekly Addis Ababa-Lomé-Los Angeles service, effective 13-Feb-2019, according to a 28-Jan-2019 GDS display.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam said: "The US is among our most important markets owing to the presence of a large African community and growing business and tourism ties with Africa. Our new route structure with additional frequencies to multiple gateways and the opening of new route to Houston are aimed at responding to the market demand and availing best possible connectivity to over 60 African destinations". Houston Aviation Director Mario C Diaz said: "Finding the right partner and strengthening our connection with Africa was one of our primary goals in continuing the growth in international travel to the Houston market". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]