6-Jul-2021 3:41 AM
Ethiopian Airlines the top African carrier for pax and cargo in 2020
Ethiopian Airlines announced (05-Jul-2021) it was ranked by the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) as the largest airline in Africa for both passenger and cargo traffic in 2020. Addis Ababa Bole International Airport recorded 5.5 million passengers, including 5.2 million handled by Ethiopian Airlines, and 500,000 tons of cargo in 2020. Ethiopia was rated by AFRAA as the most connected country in Africa. [more - original PR]