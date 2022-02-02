2-Feb-2022 10:10 AM
Ethiopian Airlines returns 737 MAX to service
Ethiopian Airlines resumed (01-Feb-2022) operations with Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on 01-Feb-2022. Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam noted the 737 MAX has been recertified by the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority, US FAA, EASA, Transport Canada and CAAC and the type has been returned to service by 36 other airlines. Mr GebreMariam said: "We have taken enough time to monitor the design modification work and the more than 20 months of rigorous recertification process and we have ensured that our pilots, engineers, aircraft technicians and cabin crew are confident on the safety of the fleet". Ethiopian Airlines has four 737 MAXs with another 25 on order. [more - original PR]