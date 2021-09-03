Become a CAPA Member
Ethiopian Airlines launches product for booking extra seats in economy class

Ethiopian Airlines Group launched (01-Sep-2021) the 'MyShebaSpace' product, enabling customers to purchase one or more extra empty seats in economy class. The airline stated the product also features "bundled on-demand services and predictive intelligence". The product is available through the Ethiopian Airlines website and app at least 72 hours prior to departure. Pricing starts at USD30. [more - original PR]

