Ethiopian Airlines grounds 737 MAX 8 fleet following accident

Ethiopian Airlines grounded (11-Mar-2019) its Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet until further notice, effective 10-Mar-2019, following the crash of a 737 MAX 8 on 10-Mar-2019. The airline stated: "Although we don't yet know the cause of the accident, we had to decide to ground the particular fleet as extra safety precaution". The airline has received four 737 MAX 8s and has 25 on order, according to the CAPA Fleet Database. [more - original PR]