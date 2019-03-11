Ethiopian Airlines confirms crash of 737 MAX on 10-Mar-2019 with no survivors
Ethiopian Airlines confirmed (10-Mar-2019) the crash of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft (ET- AVJ) shortly after take off from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport on the morning of 10-Mar-2019, resulting in the death of all 149 passengers and eight crew on board. The aircraft was operating flight ET302 to Nairobi. The airline will collaborate with all stakeholders, including the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority and Boeing, to investigate the accident. A Boeing technical team will provide assistance under the direction of the Ethiopian Accident Investigation Bureau and the US National Transportation Safety Board. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Ethiopian Airlines - II] [more - original PR - Ethiopian Airlines - III] [more - original PR - Ethiopian Airlines - IV] [more - original PR - Boeing]