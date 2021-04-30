Ethiopian Airlines becomes leading cargo carrier at Guangzhou Baiyun Airport

Ethiopian Airlines announced (29-Apr-2021) it became the leading carrier by cargo volumes at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in 2020, handling 54,400 tonnes of cargo at the airport. Ethiopian operated 1622 services at the airport in 2020, including 966 with freighter aircraft, 572 with passenger aircraft modified for cargo services and 84 with passenger aircraft transporting cargo in the bellyhold. Ethiopian Airlines plans to increase Guangzhou frequency "soon" and will operate 14 weekly freighter services and 21 weekly services with modified passenger aircraft. [more - original PR]