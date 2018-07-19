Ethiopian Airlines appointed as authorised MRO facility for Dowty R408 propellers

Ethiopian Airlines and Dowty Propellers announced (18-Jul-2018) an agreement establishing the airline as an authorised repair and overhaul facility for propellers on Bombardier Q400 aircraft. Dowty will provide training, technical data, equipment and support, enabling Ethiopian to repair and overhaul R408 propellers. Dowty will also supply engineering and technical support for Ethiopian's maintenance and support operations, including basing a permanent propellers field service engineer in Addis Ababa. Ethiopian Airlines is the largest Q400 operator in Africa. [more - original PR]