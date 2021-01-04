Become a CAPA Member
Loading
4-Jan-2021 10:06 AM

Ethiopian Airlines and DHL commence operations under African Continental Free Trade Area

Ethiopian Airlines, DHL and the African Electronic Trade Group commenced (01-Jan-2021) commenced transporting parcels within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) on 01-Jan-2021. The first batch of goods under the partnership was handled at Addis Ababa International Airport, launching trading under AfCFTA and the African E-Commerce Platform. AfCFTA covers 1.3 billion people and an estimated GDP of USD3.4 trillion. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More