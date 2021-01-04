Ethiopian Airlines and DHL commence operations under African Continental Free Trade Area

Ethiopian Airlines, DHL and the African Electronic Trade Group commenced (01-Jan-2021) commenced transporting parcels within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) on 01-Jan-2021. The first batch of goods under the partnership was handled at Addis Ababa International Airport, launching trading under AfCFTA and the African E-Commerce Platform. AfCFTA covers 1.3 billion people and an estimated GDP of USD3.4 trillion. [more - original PR]