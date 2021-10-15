15-Oct-2021 6:26 AM
Ethiopian Airlines and Airlink sign interline agreement
Ethiopian Airlines and Airlink (South Africa) signed (14-Oct-2021) an interline agreement, enabling connectivity across the airlines' networks, including more than 60 destinations in Africa served by Ethiopian. Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde Gebremariam commented: "As South Africa represents the continent's largest market and with the significant changes in the region's industry players, implementation of this interline agreement will create ease of access to those travelling to/from South African regional airports and Ethiopian destinations across five continents". [more - original PR]