Ethiopia receives WTTC safe travel stamp

Ethiopian Airlines announced (08-Feb-2021) Ethiopia received the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) safe travel stamp. The stamp was introduced in May-2020 to support recovery of the global travel and tourism sector and recognises destinations upholding standardised health and hygiene protocols. Ethiopian Airlines noted the achievement reflects extensive efforts by Ethiopia's Ministry of Culture and Tourism in 2020 to ensure safety for travellers, citizens and workers throughout the tourism sector upon resumption of international travel. [more - original PR]