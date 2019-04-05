5-Apr-2019 12:56 PM
Ethiopia Ministry of Transport releases preliminary Ethiopian Airlines crash investigation report
Ethiopia's Ministry of Transport Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau released (03-Apr-2019) its preliminary investigation into the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, a Boeing 737 MAX (ET-AVJ28) which crashed southeast of Addis Ababa Bole International Airport on 10-Mar-2019. Initial findings include:
- The aircraft possessed a valid certificate of airworthiness, the crew had obtained the necessary licenses and qualifications to conduct the flight;
- The takeoff roll appeared normal, including normal values of left and right angle-of-attack (AOA);
- Shortly after liftoff, the value of the left angle of attack sensor deviated from the right one and reached 74.5 degrees while the right angle of attack sensor value was 15.3 degrees then after. The stick shaker activated and remained active until near the end of the flight;
- After autopilot engagement, there were small amplitude roll oscillations accompanied by lateral acceleration, rudder oscillations and slight heading changes; these oscillations also continued after the autopilot disengaged;
- After the autopilot disengaged, the flight data recorder (FDR) shows an automatic aircraft nose down (AND) trim command four times without pilot's input. As a result, three motions of the stabiliser trim were recorded. The FDR data also indicated that the crew utilised the electric manual trim to counter the automatic AND input;
- The crew performed runaway stabiliser checklist and put the stab trim cutout switch to cutout position and confirmed that the manual trim operation was not working;
- Initial safety actions taken:
- Ethiopian Airlines decided to suspend operation of 737 MAX the day of the accident.
- The Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority issued a NOTAM on 14-Mar-2019 regarding operation of the 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 aircraft from, into or over the Ethiopian airspace, which is still active;
- Safety recommendations:
-
- Since repetitive un-commanded aircraft nose down conditions are noticed in this preliminary investigation, it is recommended that the aircraft flight control system related to flight controllability shall be reviewed by the manufacturer;
- Aviation authorities shall verify that the review of the aircraft flight control system related to flight controllability has been adequately addressed by the manufacturer before the release of the aircraft to operations. [more - original PR]