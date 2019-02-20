Become a CAPA Member
20-Feb-2019 11:05 AM

ETC: European tourism sector 'resilient' in 2018, 3% growth forecast in 2019

European Travel Commission (ETC) reported (19-Feb-2019) the European tourism sector proved "resilient" in 2018, though uncertainties over Brexit remain in 2019. ETC report highlights include:

  • 6% year-on-year increase in international visitors in 2018, with travel to Turkey (+22%) "continuing its strong recovery";
  • 32 of 33 reporting destinations reported growth in 2018 to date, with particularly strong increases from US and China markets;
  • 24 of 30 destination countries reported an increase in the number of visitors from China, due to improved air connectivity, visa procedures and growing Chinese middle class;
  • More destinations reported declines from the UK than from any other key source market;
  • Growth of approximately 3% predicted for 2019. [more - original PR]

