Become a CAPA Member
Loading
30-Jul-2019 1:59 PM

Estonia calls for greater flexibility in rules on state aid in aviation

Estonia's Parliament European Union Affairs Committee chairman Anneli Ott announced (29-Jul-2019) the need for greater flexibility in rules on state aid in aviation. Economic Affairs Committee chairman Sven Sester noted Estonia is a small market, far from European centres. Mr Sester said being provided with the flexibility to invest would allow the country to attract foreign investors and tourists and support development. The European Commission is awaiting feedback from member states on the application of existing state aid rules in aviation until 31-Jul-2019. [more - original PR - Estonian]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More