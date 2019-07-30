Estonia calls for greater flexibility in rules on state aid in aviation

Estonia's Parliament European Union Affairs Committee chairman Anneli Ott announced (29-Jul-2019) the need for greater flexibility in rules on state aid in aviation. Economic Affairs Committee chairman Sven Sester noted Estonia is a small market, far from European centres. Mr Sester said being provided with the flexibility to invest would allow the country to attract foreign investors and tourists and support development. The European Commission is awaiting feedback from member states on the application of existing state aid rules in aviation until 31-Jul-2019. [more - original PR - Estonian]