ESP Global Services head of aviation expecting growth of contactless technology in travel

ESP Global Services head of aviation Americas Vinod Bridglalsingh, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, predicted (22-Aug-2024) that travel technology in the coming years will "be about contactless technology" across the entire travel process up to boarding the aircraft. Mr Bridglalsingh said the key factor for companies will be finding a strategic technology partner as it will be "difficult" for any single company to keep up with technology.