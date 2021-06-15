Esken Limited to retain ownership of Carlisle Lake District Airport and eight Stobart Air aircraft

Esken Limited, in an update on the sale of Stobart Air and Carlisle Lake District Airport (CLDA) to Ettyl Limited, stated (12-Jun-2021) Ettyl is unable to conclude the transactions on the original terms or to obtain an alternative funding package within the required timescale. Esken therefore exercised its right to terminate the contracts for the transactions with immediate effect and advised the Stobart Air board it will not continue to provide financial support. The board of Esken has undertaken certain contingency planning measures and agreed that it will continue to fund lease obligations on eight ATR aircraft through to termination of the leases in Apr-2023 under the terms of its existing guarantee. Esken will take immediate steps to seek sublease arrangements for the aircraft with alternative operators to mitigate the impact on the group. Esken remains responsible for certain obligations to Aer Lingus under a franchise agreement, which were also the subject of an existing guarantee and have become payable following termination of the franchise agreement. Esken will retain ownership of CLDA rather than the airport being sold for GBP15 million, but will actively explore strategic options for the use of this asset in discussion with stakeholders, including potential alternative commercial opportunities for the airport. [more - original PR]