CSA Czech Airlines handled (25-Jan-2018) 2.9 million passengers in 2017, up 7.1% year-on-year, and 9228 tonnes of cargo and mail, up 4.7%. The carrier recorded a load factor of 81.1%, up 5.7ppts. CSA Czech Airlines will focus on service quality in 2018 and plans to increase capacity by deploying larger aircraft on selected destinations and adding frequencies. [more - original PR - Czech]