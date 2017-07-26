Scoot to add five destinations by Jun-2018

Scoot confirmed (25-Jul-2017) plans to commence Harbin, Honolulu, Kuantan, Kuching and Palembang services by Jun-2018. The merger with Tigerair and the five new destinations will expand Scoot's network to 65 destinations in 18 countries. CCO Leslie Thng said the airline will commence four times weekly Singapore-Osaka-Honolulu service with Boeing 787 equipment by the end of 2017, three times weekly Singapore-Harbin service with 787 equipment by the end of 2017 and three times weekly Singapore-Kuantan service with A320 equipment in 1H2018. Harbin, Honolulu and Kuantan are new destinations for the Singapore Airlines Group. As previously reported by CAPA, Scoot will take over Kuching and Palembang services from SilkAir. Scoot will add more destinations in 2018, including in India and a new long haul destination. [more - original PR]