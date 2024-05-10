Ernst & Young: Air Vanuatu outlook is 'positive', despite pressures on broader industry

Ernst & Young partner in strategy and transactions Morgan Kelly stated (09-May-2024) Air Vanuatu is "critical to the people of the Republic of Vanuatu and a strategically important business to the nation". Mr Kelly said: "Our team is working closely with management to ensure continuity of service to customers and to ensure services continue as seamlessly as possible". He added: "The outlook for the airline is positive, despite pressures on the broader industry, and we will be focused on securing the future of this strategically vital national carrier". As previously reported by CAPA, Vanuatu's Government is considering placing the carrier into voluntary administration. Ernst & Young was appointed to assist the government in reviewing available options and will put forward recommendations. All international services from 09-May-2024 to 12-May-2024 were cancelled and future services from 12-May-2024 are under review. [more - original PR]