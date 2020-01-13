Ernest Airlines suspends operations from 11-Jan-2020

Ernest Airlines stated (Jan-2020) it temporarily suspended all services from 11-Jan-2020, following ENAC's decision to suspend its AOC. Ernest stated: "We have done everything possible to be able to operate and guarantee as many of our flights as possible during the holiday period, and to assist passengers who have travelled or had to fly with us during these two weeks and who have unfortunately suffered delays or cancellations. Unfortunately, the provision... resulted in a series of events, which caused various blockages and difficulties to our operations". The carrier added that it will pursue all avenues to obtain a revocation of the decision by demonstrating its financial sustainability. [more - original PR]