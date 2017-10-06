Erbil International Airport impacted by international service suspension

Erbil International Airport director general Talar Faiq confirmed (05-Oct-2017) international services are suspended at the airport until 29-Dec-2017, although the airport remains operational. Mr Faiq said the suspension is affecting the airport's income, pointing out Iraqi Airways has not paid "one dinar" for the services they receive. He noted Iraqi Airways has not paid for ground handling services since the middle of 2016 and are "always late paying for the fuel they uplift at Erbil". Eribil Airport will continue to review its operations. Passenger traffic via Iraqi Airways is down by 50%, Mr Faiq said. [more - original PR]