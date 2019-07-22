22-Jul-2019 7:08 PM
ERA: Regional airports form 'an essential part' of European regional development
European Regions Airline Association (ERA), via its official Twitter account, issued (22-Jul-2019) a comment on calls to close unprofitable regional European airports. The organisation said connectivity and air links from small regional airports are an "an essential part of the social and economic development of Europe's regions". ERA added some routes will "never be profitable", however connections, services and mobility "should not suffer as a result".