ERA: Impact of French ATC strike on airlines, businesses and passengers is 'considerable and costly'

European Regions Airline Association (ERA) general manager business development, membership and communications Paula Bangle stated (10-Oct-2017) "the strike action in France this week is causing misery to thousands of passengers as their travel plans are disrupted. The impact on airlines, businesses and passengers is considerable and costly. Airlines not flying to France will also be effected as they will have to fly around French airspace adding time, delays and fuel costs". ERA urged stakeholders to engage in better communication to avoid future strikes and called on the EU and national governments to "act now to stop any future disruption". [more - original PR]