ERA calls for immediate UK-EU agreement to ensure open skies after Brexit

European Regions Airline Association (ERA), in a letter to the EU Commission, called (04-Dec-2018) for establishment of an immediate air transport agreement (ATA) with the UK to ensure continuity of air traffic between the two regions in the lead up to Brexit. The ERA urged a 'no deal' outcome could have "disastrous consequences" for the aviation industry, including grounding of many services across the EU and UK. Additionally, the ERA highlighted there would be a "significant impact" on other critical areas of aviation, including air services agreements, aviation safety and security, border management and environment. "ERA's position on Brexit remains to ensure open and free traffic rights for all EU and UK carriers between the EU and the UK, that EASA regulations continue to apply to UK carriers and that the EU and UK carriers can continue to freely lease aircraft to each other", DG Montserrat Barriga stated. [more - original PR]