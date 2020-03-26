ERA calls for flexibility from regulators during COVID-19 crisis

European Regions Airline Association (ERA) called (25-Mar-2020) on the European Commission to temporarily freeze all non-urgent consultation and rulemaking activities for three months and provide an extension for maintenance tasks to complement the measures already co-ordinated on personnel licensing and airworthiness review certificates enabling the performance of major maintenance checks. The ERA also stated it supports IATA's renewed call to governments to take measures to ensure that vital air cargo supply lines remain open. [more - original PR]