EPS announces promotion for Expedia TAAP agents to support European travel recovery

Expedia Partner Solutions (EPS) announced (23-Jun-2021) a summer promotion to support travel agents across Europe in their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The new promotion will see all standard tier Expedia Travel Agent Affiliate Program (TAAP) agents promoted to silver tier for three months, allowing them to earn more with each booking they make. Standard tier members who hit their booking target will be able to extend their silver tier status for the rest of 2021. Additionally, all tier levels (standard, silver, gold and platinum) will receive +2% commission on premium plus properties for the same three month period. The promotion is available in Italy, Spain, Mexico, the UK, Germany, Netherlands, France, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland and Norway. There are slight variations to the promotion available in the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands. The promotion commenced on 01-Jun-2021. [more - original PR]