Envirotainer and Unilode expand partnership to support COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Envirotainer and Unilode Aviation Solutions expanded (01-Dec-2020) their partnership to help meet anticipated demand for worldwide distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. The companies will implement "pop-up" ground handling and repair shops close to key pharmaceutical production hubs at short notice. Envirotainer has also increased active temperature controlled container capacity for pharmaceutical customers at several locations. Envirotainer and Unilode have been cooperating for the repair, maintenance, handling, transport and storage of active temperature controlled airfreight containers at 24 locations since 2013. [more - original PR]